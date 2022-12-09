Chariot (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Trading 30.3% Higher

Shares of Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) traded up 30.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 33,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Chariot Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers; and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco.

