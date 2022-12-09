Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.55.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

