Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,276 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

