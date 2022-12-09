Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.