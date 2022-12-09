Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.