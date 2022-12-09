Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.