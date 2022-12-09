Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.