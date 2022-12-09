Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.76 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

