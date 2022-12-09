Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

