Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $243.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.65. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

