China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.62

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $11.49. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 26,526 shares trading hands.
China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.
About China Shenhua Energy
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Shenhua Energy (CSUAY)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.