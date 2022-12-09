China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.62

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $11.49. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 26,526 shares trading hands.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

