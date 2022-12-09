Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Acquired by Zeno Research LLC

Zeno Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Chindata Group makes up about 2.7% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $1,179,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
