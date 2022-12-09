Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on KDNY. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.
Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance
Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period.
About Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.