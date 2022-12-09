Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KDNY. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,469 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

