Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $119.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock worth $6,067,739. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 24.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.