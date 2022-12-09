Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.83.

CB opened at $219.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

