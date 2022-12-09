Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 63,687 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.04.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp V

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

