CIBC Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$34.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.19.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$24.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.05 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63.

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.