Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIEN. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

NYSE CIEN opened at $51.87 on Friday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $89,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $89,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,553,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,208 shares of company stock worth $1,638,731. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

