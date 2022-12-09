Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $45.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIEN. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.87 on Friday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $89,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $89,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,208 shares of company stock worth $1,638,731 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,944,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,111 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

