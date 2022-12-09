Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 947.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Shopify were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.37.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $38.64 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $153.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

