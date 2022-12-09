Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 122.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

