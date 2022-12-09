Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $887,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Progressive were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 31.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Progressive by 10.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,596,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,614,000 after acquiring an additional 154,150 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 13.2% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 69,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

