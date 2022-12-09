Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 1,183 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,888 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,972,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,417,000 after acquiring an additional 479,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,198,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

