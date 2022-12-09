Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 656 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 127.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 94,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,409,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NYSE SU opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

