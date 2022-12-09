Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.84. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

