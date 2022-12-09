Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

Shares of GD stock opened at $247.68 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.37 and its 200 day moving average is $230.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

