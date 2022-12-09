Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,046 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Netflix were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Netflix by 205.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,951,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 22.3% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $310.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.59 and a 200-day moving average of $232.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $630.24. The company has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

