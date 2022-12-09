Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 640 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Humana were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after purchasing an additional 292,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

HUM stock opened at $547.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $528.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.03. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

