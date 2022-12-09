Citigroup Begins Coverage on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

NYSE:EPD remained flat at $23.86 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,664,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,498. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

