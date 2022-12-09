Citigroup Boosts Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target to $7.00

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $5.80 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.
Hello Group Stock Performance
Shares of MOMO opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.
Hello Group Company Profile
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.
