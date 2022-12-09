Citigroup Boosts Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target to $7.00

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $5.80 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOMO opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,952,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 752,700 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hello Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

