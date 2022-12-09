Citigroup Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $72.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARVN opened at $37.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.79. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $83.40.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.