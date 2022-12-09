Citigroup Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $55.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.0 %

BK stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 303,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after buying an additional 153,580 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 107.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

