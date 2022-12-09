ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG) Trading Up 0.1%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.47. Approximately 7,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.