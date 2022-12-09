Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.24) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.24) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Close Brothers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Investec cut Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,170.00.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $40.25.

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

About Close Brothers Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.9316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 7.01%.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

