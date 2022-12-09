Clover Finance Market Cap Reaches $63.90 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $63.90 million and $1.72 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

