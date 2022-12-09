Cobak Token (CBK) Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00003177 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $37.62 million and $1.95 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

