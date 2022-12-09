Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) PT Lowered to €100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €104.00 ($109.47) to €100.00 ($105.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFMOF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Cofinimmo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Cofinimmo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

CFMOF stock remained flat at 85.50 during midday trading on Friday. Cofinimmo has a 52-week low of 85.50 and a 52-week high of 85.50.

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.5 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

