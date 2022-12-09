Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COHU. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Cohu had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,629.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,121. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,629.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $781,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 382,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohu by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,716,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,036,000 after buying an additional 171,389 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 34.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after buying an additional 465,777 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

