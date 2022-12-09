CoinLoan (CLT) Trading Down 22.4% This Week

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $39.93 million and $82,582.17 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for about $7.99 or 0.00046567 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

