Colony Group LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,036,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.57. 12,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,642. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.35.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

