Colony Group LLC Has $19.53 Million Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.49% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $19,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $22,500,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBEF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. 16,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,960. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $40.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88.

