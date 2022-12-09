Colony Group LLC Has $25.70 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

Intuit Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.57. 9,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $684.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

