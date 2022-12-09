Colony Group LLC Has $33.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,559 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $33,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.53. 3,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,114. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

