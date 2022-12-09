Colony Group LLC Purchases 1,524 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after acquiring an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after acquiring an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $76.53. 20,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,961. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.50.

