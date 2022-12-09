Colony Group LLC Purchases 5,171 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 2.1% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 14.50% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $119,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

QUS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,350. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.01.

