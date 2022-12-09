Colony Group LLC Purchases 9,273 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,036. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $204.11 and a one year high of $324.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

