Colony Group LLC Sells 13,057 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $47,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VXF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.49. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,547. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $186.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.62.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

