Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF) Shares Up 8.4%

Colt CZ Group SE (OTC:CZGZF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 22.90 and last traded at 22.50. 900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.75.

Separately, Erste Group Bank downgraded Colt CZ Group from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a 613.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Colt CZ Group Stock Up 8.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 20.70.

Colt CZ Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, purchase, and sale of firearms, ammunition products, and tactical accessories in the Czech Republic, the United States, rest of Europe, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Its firearms include pistols, revolvers, rifles, submachine guns, grenade launchers, machine guns, sniper rifles, shotguns, and centrefire rifles; and components for firearms comprising sights, optical mounting solutions, triggers, stocks, grips, and spare parts.

