Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.69. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 62,217 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $505.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 38.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,527,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 61.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 321.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,354,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 1,033,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

