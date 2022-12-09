Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Announces $0.31 — Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.312 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a payout ratio of 97.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.3%.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 148,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,461. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.80. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $736.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.16 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 278,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 150,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 49,024 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.